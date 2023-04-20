Final 2023 budget goes to Kelowna City Council on Monday

On Monday, April 24, Kelowna City Council will consider the final 2023 budget which focuses on directing funding toward the highest needs of the community and maintaining and expanding critical infrastructure for the fastest growing city in B.C.

The budget proposes an $86.42 increase to property taxes based on the average value single-detached home in Kelowna. The moderate 3.78 per cent—or $7.20 per month—increase includes the introduction of a one-per-cent public safety levy to fund the addition of six new RCMP members, four firefighters and four bylaw officers.

“Public safety continues to be top of mind for Council and residents,” said Doug Gilchrist, Kelowna’s City Manager. “The levy provides a dedicated and predictable ongoing funding source for one of the highest community priorities and will allow for improved financial planning and forecasting for the future.”

Aligned with the new 2023–2026 council priorities, the 2023 budget also includes:

$31 million in parks improvements and development, $35 million for infrastructure renewal, $16.9 million for parkland acquisitions and $2 million for general land acquisitions

$25.4 million in transportation projects including $6.5 million for active transportation networks, $3.3 million in road renewal, and $1.2 million for a planned Okanagan College transit exchange enhancement

Investment in the delivery of the City’s Community Safety Plan

$75k to conduct a housing needs assessment

Nearly $1 million to advance Council’s priority on climate and environment through climate action initiatives, and continued expansion of public electric vehicle charging stations

The total 2023 proposed tax demand is $176.6 million, which represents approximately one-quarter of the City’s operational revenues. Most City funding comes from other sources such as reserves and surplus, fees and charges, and grants.

"Healthy financial reserves, solid long-term investments, self-funding business units and strong revenue generation have helped minimize the tax impact on our citizens amid complex global financial challenges,” said Melanie Antunes, Manager, Financial Planning. “A continued focus on strong, innovative financial practices will be necessary as we continue to navigate inflationary cost pressures and supply chain issues.”

Nearly $3 million in grants will go toward the Mill Creek Flood Protection project and KLO Mission Creek sewer connection, while $32.5 million in Development Cost Charge (DCC) revenue will fund over 26 projects, such as DeHart Park, Glenmore Recreation Park, designing the extensions of Commonwealth Rd. and Frost Rd., lighting the Okanagan Rail Trail from Dilworth to Leathead, and connecting various active transportation routes including the Sutherland Active Transportation Corridor (ATC) to the Parkinson Recreation Overpass, the Ethel/Casorso ATC south from Okanagan College to Rotary Beach, and the Houghton ATC from Hollywood to Rutland Rd.

Property taxes are due July 4 and there is a legislated, non-discretionary penalty of 10 per cent for late payments. In addition to cash, cheque, debit and online banking, property tax payments can also be made this year through credit card. Property owners are reminded that the Homeowner Grant program is provided through the Province of BC. To apply for a retroactive or new grant visit www.gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant.

To watch the Council meeting live, visit kelowna.ca/council. For more information about the City budget and to view the 2023 Financial Plan, visit kelowna.ca/budget.