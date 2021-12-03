Final case update of the week reveals 405 new infections, 6 deaths

In the final COVID-19 update of the week, B.C.'s health ministry announced 405 more people tested positive for the disease over the past 24 hours.

The update, released in a written statement in the afternoon, also said six more people died from the coronavirus since Thursday. Three of those deaths happened in the Fraser Health region, two were in Island Health and the sixth was in Vancouver Coastal Health.

Friday's new case count pushed the province's rolling seven-day average up slightly to 354. On Thursday, it was 345.

The province's active caseload also rose slightly, from 3,020 to 3,071. Earlier this week, the province's active caseload dropped below 3,000 for the first time in three months.

Of those active cases, 276 people are in hospital and 95 are in intensive care. Both of those numbers are slightly lower from Thursday's update.

One new health-care facility outbreak was announced at Ponderosa Lodge, which is in the Interior. In total, five health-care facilities in the province are managing active outbreaks, the health ministry's update said.

Officials in B.C. are closely monitoring all new COVID-19 infections in the province to determine whether they were infected with the newest variant of concern, Omicron.

Experts have noted the variant has an alarmingly high number of mutations, though it remains unclear how they will affect transmissibility, severity of illness and possible vaccine resistance.

So far, just one Omicron case has been announced in B.C.

- with files from CTV -