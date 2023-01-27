Final evacuation order from Keremeos rock slide set to be lifted: RDOS

The Evacuation Order issued on Monday, January 16, 2023, for one property located at 3169-10th Avenue (Eagle RV Park and Campground) in Electoral Area “G” (Rural Keremeos) is scheduled to be rescinded on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 10:00 am.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has received a Geotechnical Assessment conducted on the slope where the rock fall occurred. The report, which was prepared for the RDOS by Ecora Engineering & Resource Group Ltd., provides information to assist property owners and residents in making an informed decision about next steps.

Please click here to view the Geotechnical Assessment (230018-02 RDOS Emergency Response Keremeos Rock Fall 2023-01-26).

The Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre at Victory Hall, 427-7th Avenue in Keremeos is now closed. Thank you to the ESS volunteers who assisted residents during this challenging time. The ESS team from Keremeos, along with volunteers from Penticton, Oliver, and Princeton, provided assistance to those in need. Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) volunteers also responded to support residents and their pets.

For residents who may be having difficulty coping, help can be found by calling the Disaster Psychosocial Services Program: 1-888-686-3022

For travel information, please check DriveBC or call 1-800-550-4997.