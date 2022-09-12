Final list of candidates for Mayor and Council announced for City of Vernon

The City of Vernon has received a total of 16 candidate nomination packages for the 2022 Municipal Election. Nomination packages for the upcoming election were accepted by the City of Vernon Chief Election Officer from Tuesday, August 30 at 9:00 a.m. until Friday, September 9 at 4:00 p.m.

The full list of candidates for the office of Mayor includes:

Scott ANDERSON

Victor CUMMING

Erik OLESEN

The full list of candidates for offices of Councillor includes:

Jenelle BREWER

Teresa DURNING

Kelly FEHR

Kari GARES

Brian GUY

Ross HAWSE

Stephanie HENDY

Akbal MUND

Brian QUIRING

Ed STRANKS

Dawn TUCKER

Patrick VANCE

Andy WYLIE

In the 2022 Municipal Election, eligible City of Vernon voters will elect one (1) Mayor and six (6) City Councillors. Those elected will serve on City Council for a term of four (4) years, until the next scheduled general local election in 2026.

Advanced voting days for the Municipal Election are October 5, October 12, October 13. General Election Day is October 15, 2022.

See the official Declaration of Candidates here.

For more information on the 2022 Municipal Election key dates, voting locations, and voter information, please visit the City’s website at www.vernon.ca/elections.