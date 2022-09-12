iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
17°C
Instagram

Final list of West Kelowna Mayor and Council: School District 23 Trustee candidates

West Kelowna

In Council Chambers, Ms. Corinne Boback, Chief Election Officer for the City of West Kelowna, declared the following candidates for the 2022 General Local Election in West Kelowna:

Mayor candidates:

  • KWACZYNSKI, Andrew
  • MILSOM, Gord

Council candidates:

  • BASTIAANSSEN, Anthony
  • DA SILVA, Tasha
  • DE JONG, Rick
  • ENSIGN, Rusty
  • FRIESEN, Jason
  • GROAT, Tom
  • JOHNSTON, Stephen
  • MARTIN, John S
  • MILLSAP, Garrett
  • NAAYKENS, Jasmine Jane
  • SYLVIA DAWN
  • WINSBY, Bryden
  • ZANON, Carol

 

School Trustee Candidates:

  • BOWEN, Laurie
  • DESROSIERS, Chantelle

The 2022 General Local Election is Saturday, October 15, 2022 with advance polls on October 5, 7, 11 and 13.

﻿Find details at westkelownacity.ca/2022election.

 

 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175