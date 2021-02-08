Final phase of Central Green approved

Kelowna city council approved the final stage for the Central Green development on Monday, located on the former KSS site at the corner of Richter St. and HWY 97.

It marks the end of a decade long discussion that saw several changes to planning and the minds of council over the years.

The final step of the project includes two 6 ½ storey buildings and 214 rental suites with what staff say will be four commercial tenants.

Mayor Colin Basran said though the proposal now looks much different than initial plans, the intention was ultimately met.

"We have met the density targets, it has been at the expensive of less commercial, retail and office space but I’m OK with that given its proximity to downtown. Then you just have to just think ‘overall what is the benefits to the community in this particular instance?’ Rowcliffe Park is beautiful and we forget about the supportive housing that is in this, which again is so vital and I might add that supportive housing integrates with zero problems to the neighbourhood."

The final build out of the project will include 748 units, including 527 rentals (125 for supportive housing) and 221 condos for sale.

Broken down, it covers micro-suites, studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

Councillor Luke Stack said the project fulfills their vision of downtown residential living.

"This was a plan to stimulate that and show that living in the urban centers was a viable option. The inner courtyard is really lovely and in the renderings it shows this beautiful spaces which again was the concept of some nice outdoor shared space and the road improvements of HWY 97 with the turn onto Richter and the overpass are major gains for this area.”

Central Green will eventually be connected to Downtown Kelowna by a highway overpass designated for walking and cycling.

Councillor Charlie Hodge, who cast the soul vote against, opposed the project saying it didn't have the "wow factor" or include 3-bedroom suites for small families.

Councillor Gail Given applauded the overall build.

“I love the landscape plan, I think the plaza will be quite beautiful and I'm really excited for when we have a pedestrian overpass that can connect our residents safely to our downtown core. We are getting more and more residential on the southern side of the highway and I think this will be an amazing connection to the employment hub of the downtown centre.”

Construction is scheduled to begin later this year.