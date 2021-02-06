iHeartRadio

Final phase of Central Green up for discussion

1centralgreen

Kelowna city council will be looking at the form and character of two 6 1/2 storey buildings on Monday February 8th, 2021.

It's the final stage of the Central Green project located at the corner of Richter St. and Harvey Ave.

The proposal is for 214 total rental suites with two commercial retail units separated by a pedestrian overpass bridge landing on top of the Central Green parkade. 

Approval would see the construction of another overpass connecting the development to downtown Kelowna across Harvey Avenue, which will eventually connect to a larger pedestrian and cycling network planned through connections to adjacent active transportation corridors.

An update will come to Council within the first half of 2021. 

 

2centralgreen
