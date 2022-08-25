Final Trunk Sale Coming Up in September

If you love a good bargain and the thrill of the garage sale hunt, you’ll want to check out the final Trunk Sale Saturday, September 24 at Okanagan College. Organized by the Regional Waste Reduction Office, the Trunk Sale is by far the Central Okanagan’s largest garage sale, featuring over 150 vendors.

Rae Stewart, Waste Reduction Facilitator says after 12 years and 18 sales to date, this will be the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s final Trunk Sale. “When we first started hosting these events, the trunk sale concept was unique in these parts. Boot sales in Britain are common, the idea was not so well known here. Now, the model has caught on with many local groups and organizations hosting trunk sales of their own. It’s time for us to step aside, divert our focus to alternate waste reduction initiatives to help benefit our residents.”

If you wish to be a seller for the September Trunk Sale, go to rdco.com/trunksale. There’s no cost to participate and the first 150 vendors are accepted.

The Trunk Sale runs Saturday, September 24 from 8 a.m. until noon at Okanagan College, 1000 KLO Road. It’s free to attend, rain or shine. The Trunk Sale will be held in parking lot 17 next to the Student Residence Buildings off West Campus Road.

After the sale is over, a number of charities will be on site to accept donations from vendors who don’t wish to take their unsold belongings home again.

As well, the Okanagan Mission Lions Club volunteers will be helping with traffic control, selling pancake breakfast and lunch. “The Lions and Okanagan College have partnered with us since the beginning and have been instrumental to the success of this event over the years. We couldn’t host the event without this tremendous community support from our amazing partners,” says Stewart.

For further information on the Trunk Sale, visit rdco.com/trunksale or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250.