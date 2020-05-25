Finance Minister Says Too Many Unknowns To Feel Hopeful Just Yet

Although businesses are beginning to reopen, Finance Minister Mona Fortier says there’s still too many unknowns for business owners to feel hopeful.

She says she knows all sectors have been affected by COVID-19 and that businesses have expressed gratitude for the financial supports implemented.

"But we still have work to do and that's where we to continue to focus on how we will be able to make sure that we bring forward either new programs or extend the ones that we have, and those are decisions we'll have to make in the near future.”

Fortier says she’s been in close contact with Chambers of Commerce across the country, including hosting a virtual town hall with the Kelowna Chamber today.