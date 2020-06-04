Financial Aid For Seniors Coming July 6th

Minister of Seniors Deb Schulte said seniors can rest assured financial aid will be coming to them July 6th.

“We wanted to make sure that the payment got out as quickly as possible, however, we needed to make sure it was easy for seniors. We didn't want seniors to have to apply, we wanted to deliver the benefit automatically into their accounts. So, to do that it required us to create a new delivery mechanism and then of course there's work involved to ensure the accuracy of the data is there so that all 6.7 million seniors who qualify will receive the benefit automatically.”

Schulte says a couple on guaranteed income supplement will be getting over $1500 to help them through the pandemic.