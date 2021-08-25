Financial Support for Wildfire Evacuees

The Province is teaming with the Canadian Red Cross to provide additional financial assistance to help people meet the immediate needs associated with being evacuated due to wildfires.

Financial assistance will be provided by the Red Cross to eligible households in one of three ways:

* $2,000 to eligible B.C. households whose primary residence has been severely affected by this season's wildfires, based on structural loss information provided by EMBC; or

* $2,000 to eligible households who were evacuated from the Lytton region due to wildfires; or

* $1,200 for B.C. households under mandatory evacuation order for longer than 10 consecutive days during the 2021 wildfire season.

"This year's wildfire season has forced thousands of people from their homes in Indigenous communities and municipalities throughout British Columbia, and some no longer have a home to go back to," said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. "These funds will provide a helping hand as people work through the extraordinary challenges that come with such a stressful and traumatic time."

To access these supports, evacuated British Columbians need to register with the Red Cross by calling 1 800 863-6582, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. (Pacific time).

"Many British Columbians were impacted by this summer's wildfires, and this funding will provide some much-needed financial relief for people who experienced losses or frightening disruptions to their daily lives," said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

"This summer has been devastating for the individuals, families and communities impacted by the evacuations and loss due to the wildfires," said Pat Quealey, vice-president, B.C. and Yukon, Canadian Red Cross. "Thanks to the Province of B.C. and the generosity of Canadians, the Canadian Red Cross is providing eligible households impacted by the fires with much needed financial assistance during this difficult time. Our teams will continue to work with provincial, local, and Indigenous governments and communities, to support people in British Columbia during this disaster and into recovery."

Financial assistance provided through the Red Cross will not affect eligibility for supports through the provincial Emergency Support Services (ESS) program.

Learn More:

British Columbians can make a financial donation to help those impacted by the B.C. fires online: https://donate.redcross.ca/page/85877/donate/1

By calling (toll-free) 1 800 418-1111; or

By texting FIRES to 45678.