Find the Wine of the Year at Upper Bench

Penticton's Upper Bench Estate Winery won the BC Leiutenant Governor's Wine of the Year with its 2019 Riesling.

Owner and Head Winemaker Gavin Miller says they are very honoured.

"I make the riesling a very similar way each year. This time I guess we did it a little bit dryer this year maybe. It is a dryer riesling. A lot of people think of rieslings as being quite sweet, but ours is actually off dry or in a riesling world it would be called dry."

The 2019 Riesling is available for purchase on Upper Bench's website.

Miller says they are currently offering free shipping across BC.