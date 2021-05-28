iHeartRadio

Finding solutions to poverty

Fifteen percent of families live in poverty in the Central Okanagan.

The Central Okanagan Poverty and Wellness Strategy conducting a survey on what more can be done to help them.

"The survey is completely anonymous. If people would prefer it be that way, but we are still able to understand some of their experiences that they may have had in them accessing services in trying to support them in alleviating poverty."

Manager Naomi Woodland says the survey can be found on the United Way's website.  
 

