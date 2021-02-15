Fines for bald tires or no winter tires

A a recent check of more than 200 vehicles on Highway 97C showed that not every vehicle on our roadways is fit to be there.

On February 10th, West Kelowna RCMP paired up with officers from Commercial Vehicle Enhanced Safety Enforcement and checked over 200 vehicles headed westbound on Highway 97C near the Paradise Valley turnaround.

Numerous violation tickets were issued under the BC Motor Vehicle Act and Regulations. These included violations for brake issues, not having a driver’s licence, and driving contrary to conditions.

21 vehicles were turned around and sent back into the valley due to various tire related violations. These included worn out or bald tires, and lack of winter tires, which are a requirement for that highway.

“Our mountain passes can be extremely dangerous places to travel through in the winter,” says S/Sgt. Duncan Dixon of the West Kelowna RCMP. “Not ensuring that your vehicle is roadsafe puts yourself, your passengers and everyone around you at risk.”