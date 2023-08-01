Fines issued by police for illegal burning

On July 31, 2023 the Local Salmon Arm RCMP and Fire Department received a report from a member of the general public that a male and female were seen walking away from a fire and get in a black car on Tappen Valley Road near the Trans Canada Highway.

Fire services were able to extinguish the small fire before it was able to expand.

Police were able to locate the vehicle involved. A female from that car was served $2300 in provincial fines for igniting a fire in contravention of the provincial regulations.

The people in the car reported having no address and evidence of recent drug use was noted by the police investigator. Quick action to put out the fire was instrumental in the incident not getting out of control in these dry conditions.

There is a fire ban in effect and given the current conditions Provincial Fines and potential Criminal Charges will be considered in all cases involving burning.