Fire at Beach Bay declared out, Angle Mountain being held


Update: August 11, 2023 3:45 PM

BC Wildfire Service is calling the fire at Beach Bay as out. It has been removed from the BC Wildfire dashboard. 

The fire at Angle Mountain, across from the Narrows is still listed as Being Held. 

