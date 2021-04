Just after 6:00 a.m., this morning the Kelowna Fire Department and the Kelowna RCMP responded to a fire at a construction site at the intersection of Glenmore Road and Union Road in Kelowna.

Due to safety concerns, residents in the surrounding area are currently being evacuated, and the roads are being closed.

Please remain away from this area while emergency services deal with this fire. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.