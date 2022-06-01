Fire Behind Walmart in West Kelowna

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to reports of a wildfire in the area of Talon Dr and Hawkes Blvd. Crews were updated enroute by dispatch that the fire was coming from a trailer instead of the surrounding field. Crews quickly laid a supply line and actioned the fire with large diameter hand lines in a defensive strategy for a fast initial knock down to ensure the fire was held to the area of origin. It was determined the wind driven fire started in a travel trailer and quickly spread to nearby vehicles, vegetation, and a neighbouring structure on site. Due to the volume of materials on site and the legacy construction of the exposed structure, the fire was stubborn to extinguish. Crews worked hard to gain access in the concealed spaces of the roof space using chainsaws to cut through the ceiling to extinguish the fire. Investigators are on scene and have deemed the fire to be suspicious. The file has been turned over to RCMP for further investigation.

WKFR responded with 3 engines, 2 safety officers, an investigator, and one command staff for a total of 17 members on scene from Westbank, Rose Valley, and Lakeview Height firehalls.

WKFR would like to thank WFN Bylaw, RCMP, and BCEHS for their support during this incident