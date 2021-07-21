Fire believed to be deliberately set

Kelowna RCMP is appealing to the public for information after a suspicious fire.

On Tuesday (July 20, 2021) just after 9:00 p.m., RCMP was called upon to assist the Kelowna Fire Department for a grass fire on the slope behind the 500-block of Long Ridge Drive in Kelowna. When frontline officers arrived on scene, the fire had been extinguished by the Fire Department.

“RCMP has initiated an investigation and a RCMP fire investigator has examined the scene. We believe this fire was human caused and we are actively investigating,” states Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Thankfully it was extinguished quickly, and no one was injured. We are now appealing to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area to contact us.”

If you have any information regarding this matter and have not yet spoken to police, or you have any information that may assist our investigators, you are urged to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip on the Crime Stoppers website.