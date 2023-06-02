Fire chief moving on to new opportunity

The Penticton Fire Department will begin the search for a new chief with the departure of Larry Watkinson.

“On behalf of the City of Penticton, I want to say thank-you to Chief Larry Watkinson for his incredible time in leading the Penticton Fire Department where he has not only maintained the high standards that existed, but worked diligently to raise them,” says Donny van Dyk, the City’s chief administrative officer.

“During his eight years as chief, Larry has become an integral part of Penticton. He recognized the need for the PFD to be part of the fabric of the community and worked tirelessly as an advocate for the department.”

Chief Watkinson has accepted a new position as deputy fire chief with the City of Kelowna Fire Department starting June 26.

“Calm under pressure, Larry was a reassuring figure when emergencies struck and provided residents with confidence in our City’s abilities to meet the challenges that arose. He will also be remembered for the ultimate water fights put on by the PFD as a way to beat the heat,” says van Dyk.

“It’s never easy seeing good people move on but this is the right decision for Larry and his family. A testament to his leadership is that he leaves the PFD in a stronger position for whom ever succeeds him in the chief’s chair.”

The City of Penticton will begin the search for a new chief and Deputy Fire Chief Rob Trousdell will lead the department until a new appointment is made. “In his role as deputy chief, Rob has been a key part of the leadership team at PFD and we know the department is in capable hands during this transition,” says van Dyk.