Fire crews battle evening blaze at home on McDougall Street

At approximately 7:30 pm the Kelowna Fire Department Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a fire inside a residence in the 1900 block of McDougall St. The first arriving officer reported visible flame showing from the roof of a large single-family home. It was confirmed by the home owner that no one was inside the structure. He was alerted to the fire by an activated smoke alarm and was able to get out safely. The fire was deemed defensive, given the fire was well involved and structural integrity was already compromised.

Crews worked hard to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to the homes on either side. A ladder truck was brought in to complete extinguishment as access to the roof was difficult. The home suffered extensive damage. The owner is now in the care of Emergency Support Services. A crew of five stayed on scene all night to monitor flare ups in the attic and roof area.

KFD responded with four engines, a Rescue unit, Command vehicle, Ladder truck and 18 personnel.

Platoon Captain John Kelly says the cause of the fire has been deemed accidental in nature.