Fire crews battled Tuesday afternoon blaze north of Bennett Bridge

West Kelowna fire crews, with assistance from the BC Wildfire Service and other nearby fire and rescue units, were busy battling a blaze around 3 P.M. in the Summer Beach lot area.

Officials say a they were alerted to an RV trailer fire along Old Ferry Wharf Road. The RV was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived and the wind is said to have aided the blaze in catching the grassy hill adjacent to the property.

BC Wildfire Services was then called in to aid crews in fighting the blaze from the ground, water and air. A helicopter could be seen using a bucket to grab water from Okanagan Lake and spray the fire from above.

As the fire reached up the hill, first responders say they were able to protect all other homes and trailers in the area, stopping the blaze approximately 100 metres from the first home on the hill.

RCMP were called to evacuate half a dozen homes as a precaution and to keep pedestrians away from danger and to prevent fire crews from being obstructed in their efforts.

Fire officials say no injuries were sustained and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“Its fire season now folks, we’re in it.”, Said West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund. "People need to be so careful because a fire will get away, when people see smoke they need to report it so we can get there fast."