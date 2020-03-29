Fire crews deal with gas leak at Hwy 33 and Dougal Road

At approximately 1:50pm Sunday (Mar 29) Kelowna Fire Department received a call reporting a gas leak at the corner of Hwy 33 and Dougall Rd.

First arriving unit reported a propane leak at a fuel station. Superior Propane was on scene but needed to get other resources to empty the propane tank at the fuel station. Kelowna fire department with assistance from City ByLaws and the RCMP, cordoned of the area, and closed roads and evacuated some businesses down wind of the incident. Fire crews remained on scene while Superior Propane pumped out the affected propane tank.

KFD had 2 Engines a safety vehicle and a command vehicle along with 10 personnel on scene.