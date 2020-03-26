Fire crews douse blaze on Enterprise Way

At approximately 7:15 am the Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting smoke coming from a multi-unit commercial building in the 2700 block of Enterprise Way. The first arriving officer reported smoke coming from the bay door of one of the units. Crews entered the unit and quickly extinguished a fire that was located on the second floor mezzanine area.

It did cause some smoke and minor structural damage. The fire was contained to the affected unit. Smoke did migrate to other units in the building. The fire is believed to be electrical in nature. It will be investigated by both RCMP and KFD investigators. KFD responded with four engines, Rescue unit, Command vehicle, Safety unit and 18 personnel.