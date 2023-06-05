Fire crews respond to structure fire at Corner Store

Summary

At 5:28 am on June 4, Kelowna Fire Department crews responded to several 911 calls for a structure on fire at 1396 Bernard Ave. The Fire Department responded with 5 engines, 1 Ladder truck, 1 rescue truck,1 command vehicle,1 safety officer and 23 fire personnel. The first arriving Fire apparatus reported heavy flame at the rear of building and smoke coming from the roof at the front of the building. Due to its construction the older building was difficult to extinguish. Unfortunately the building was a complete loss, no injuries were reported and a family living in the building were being looked after by ESS.



Key Points

-No injuries were reported as no employees were on scene.

-The Kelowna Fire Department is reminding residents to report any suspicious activity.

-Ensure smoke detectors are in working order.

