Fire crews respond to structure fire in the 3000 block of Mustang Court.



Summary

At 4:15 pm on Oct. 1, Kelowna Fire Department crews responded to a 911 call for a garage fire in the 3000 block of Mustang Court. The Fire Department responded with 3 engines, 1 rescue truck and 1 command vehicle and 15 fire personnel. The first arriving crews reported heavy smoke coming from the garage at the front of the building. Crews made entry through the front garage door and were able to knock the fire down and contain it to the garage. All occupants exited the residence with no injuries to them or any fire personnel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not suspicious in nature.

RCMP, BCAS, Fortis gas and electrical responded as well.



Key Points

-No injuries.

-Crews had a quick knock down and contained fire to garage.

-Ensure smoke detectors are in working order.

