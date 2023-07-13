Fire crews responded to an industrial building at McCarthy Rd
At 8:01 am on July 12, 2023, Kelowna Fire Department crews responded to alarms call on McCarthy Rd.
While apparatus was on route it was confirmed that there was a fire on the 2nd floor in one unit.
The fire was contained to the single unit with minor smoke and fire damage.
After investigation by a KFD fire inspector, the fire appears to have started possibly by a light fixture in the room.
The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 4 engines, 1 rescue truck, 1 ladder truck,1 command vehicle, a safety officer, investigation officer and 18 fire personnel on scene.
-
Firefighter dies while battling wildfire near RevelstokeShe was only 19.
-
Keep regional district parks free from fire2100 hectares of parkland at risk.
-
Citizens come to aid of an assaulted femaleOn July 12, 2023 at approximately 1:00 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP received a report of a dozen individuals beating up a male on Mill St at Queensway.
-
Increase in Sextortion related incidentsThe Kelowna RCMP have seen an increase in the number of Sextortion related incidents involving male victims between the age of 14 to 17.
-
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in strikeSAG-AFTRA has chosen to strike alongside screenwriters - beginning at midnight tonight.
-
Renee Merrified MLA MinuteThe BC economy is in trouble.
-
British Columbians urged to conserve waterMuch of the province now under drought level 4 or 5.
-
Dock workers strike is overTentative agreement reached over mediator's recommendations.
-
More affordable housing coming to KelownaSociety of Hope to operate the facility.