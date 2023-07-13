iHeartRadio

Fire crews responded to an industrial building at McCarthy Rd


Kelowna Fire 7

At 8:01 am on July 12, 2023, Kelowna Fire Department crews responded to alarms call on McCarthy Rd. 

While apparatus was on route it was confirmed that there was a fire on the 2nd floor in one unit.

The fire was contained to the single unit with minor smoke and fire damage.

After investigation by a KFD fire inspector, the fire appears to have started possibly by a light fixture in the room.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 4 engines, 1 rescue truck, 1 ladder truck,1 command vehicle, a safety officer, investigation officer and 18 fire personnel on scene.

