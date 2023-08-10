Fire crews take advantage of weather before heat returns
Shuswap Emergency Program – August 10, 2023 – 12:30 PM
Rain has dampened fire behaviour on the Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire, allowing crews to continue working on building fuel-free fire guard. The area received approximately four-to-six millimetres of rain in the past 24 hours.
- The weather is forecast to move back into a very hot, dry pattern, which may increase fire activity.
- All Evacuation Orders and Alerts remain in place. The status of these Alerts and Orders is being reviewed by BC Wildfire daily. Any changes to the status of Orders and Alerts in the CSRD areas will be communicated through the CSRD and Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) through their websites, through the Alertable mass notification system and on SEP and CSRD social media platforms.
- Evacuation Alerts and Orders in the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) and for the Adams Lake Indian Band (ALIB) will be communicated directly from those organizations.
- BC Wildfire continues to prioritize initial attack on all new fire starts. There were numerous lightning strikes associated with the storm activity.
- A base camp for BC Wildfire firefighters at the Squilax Airfield will be operational by this evening, providing better access to fire areas for the crews.