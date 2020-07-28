Fire danger - moderate to high

Fire officials in BC are crossing their fingers with more hot, dry weather on the way.

Fire Information Officer Kyla Fraser says a slow fire season can change in a hurry.

"We are seeing this ridge bringing in really hot and dry weather. What that is doing is causing fuels to dry out and the risk for wildfires to increase. If you look on our map, you will see that most of our centre is in a moderate to high fire danger rating."

So far this season, just 62 fires have burned about 160 hectares.

Fraser says the majority of fires - every summer - are human caused.

"We can't stop the lightning; we can't do much about that. As we move into the weekend it's important to be aware of what bans are in your area. We currently don't have a prohibition on camp fires but it's good to check with your local government because they may have their own bans in place", Fraser added.

