Fire department extinguishes shed fire on Saucier Avenue

Just before 2:30pm on Monday the Kelowna Regional Dispatch Centre received multiple 911 calls reporting a structure on fire in the 700 block of Saucier Ave.

The first arriving officer reported a shed on fire with limited access via an alley way off Saucier Ave.

The shed fire had spread to a fence bordering 4 properties.

Wind did cause the fire to spread quickly but crews were able to contain the fire and knock it down quickly.

The shed suffered extensive damage and a fence bordering the fire property along with 3 other neighboring properties was damaged as well.

There were no occupants in the shed at the time of the fire and there were no injuries to civilians or Firefighters.

The fire is deemed suspicious and is currently being investigated by the Kelowna Fire Department.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 3 Engines, 1 Bush truck, a Command vehicle, a Safety unit and 1 Chief car including 18 Fire Personnel. BCAS, RCMP, City of Kelowna Bylaws and Fortis Gas and Electric were on scene to assist as well.

Working smoke alarms do save lives.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/fire.