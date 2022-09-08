Fire department puts out early morning pallet fire near Kelowna Curling Club

At approximately 2:00 am (Thursday, September 8) the Kelowna Fire Department Regional Dispatch Center receive several 911 calls reporting a fire next to the Kelowna Curling Club on Recreation Ave.

The first arriving Officer reported a large pile of pallets on fire in close proximity to the building. The pallets were full of a wood composite flooring material. The area was approximately 30’ long, 10’ deep and 20’ high and was fully involved. The external fire was quickly knocked down. The building had some charring and smoke staining on the exterior wall and soffit area but no extension into the structure. An excavator was brought in to take apart the pile so extinguishment could be completed.

The fire is deemed suspicious in nature. The information has been passed on to the RCMP who also attended the scene.

KFD responded with two engines and a command vehicle with 9 personnel.