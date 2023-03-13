Fire destroys courthouse in Golden BC

On March 13th, 2023, at 3:25 a.m., Golden RCMP received multiple alarms from the BC Provincial Courthouse in Golden, BC.

Frontline officers attended and observed the building to be on fire.

Shortly thereafter, the Golden Fire Department arrived, and in their attempt to fight the fire, one of their firefighters was injured. The firefighter was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire crews continued to battle the fire for several hours. There was no indication of anyone having been inside the building, or any other injuries having been sustained.

Early observations point to it as being a purposeful arson.

The area will remain cordoned off while Fire crews continue efforts to contain the fire, and investigators examine the scene.

Further information may be released at a later time when investigators are able to enter the building safely.