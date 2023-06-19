Fire destroys heritage house on McDougall st

At approximately 3:30 am this morning, the Kelowna Regional Fire Dispatch Centre received multiple 911 calls reporting a large structure on fire in the Pandosy St. and Lake Ave area.

The actual location of the fire was in 1900 block of McDougall St.

The first arriving officer reported a large single family residence fully involved with fire and exposures on both sides of the structure.

Fire crews were able to protect the exposed residences on both sides of the fire and used multiple master streams to suppress the fire.

The residence was not occupied at the time of the fire, unfortunately the structure was a complete loss.

There were no injuries to residence or firefighters.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 5 engines, 2 ladder trucks, 1 rescue truck, 1 safety unit, 1 incident command unit, a Deputy Chief, including 26 fire personnel.

RCMP, BCAS, Fortis electric, City of Kelowna Parks, Salvation Army, and City Roadways also assisted at the scene.

This fire is deemed suspicious and will be investigated by the Kelowna Fire Department.

Crews are currently still on scene completing extinguishment and ask the public to stay clear of the area so crews can complete their work safely