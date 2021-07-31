Fire fight continues this long weekend

There are currently 241 wildfires burning across BC.

In the Kamloops Fire Centre, which includes the Okanagan, 81 fires of note are ablaze.

Over 470 thousand hectares have been destroyed by fire since April 1st.

Over 200 aircraft are being used with over 2 thousand personnel either in the air or on the ground.

Environment Canada meteorologist Derek Lee said while there is a heat warning issued for much of the province, temperatures are not forecast to break records like last month though.

“This weekend is just above normal or above seasonal and warmer temperatures than what we would expect for a summer day for a lot of the regions in southern B.C. here,” he said.

“So, we did end up issuing heat warnings for a lot of the regions in southern B.C.”

Temperatures are forecast to cool down through the course of the weekend, he said.

There are currently 60 evacuation orders across the province, which involved over 3 thousand properties (3,120).

For real-time updates on evacuation alerts and orders, visit: https://twitter.com/EmergencyInfoBC