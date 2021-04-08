Fire fighters compress and reassess

Compress and reassess.

That's what the Kelowna Fire Department is doing after tackling Tuesday's massive condo project fire in Glenmore.

"Certainly their are two things we always like to see. One is the public providing us that information through a 911 call. Second is staying clear of the area to allow the members to move around and the crews and apparatus to be positions in an area without having to deploy resources to keep people back for their own safety."

Fire Chief Travis Whiting says the cause of the fire is still unknown.

"On a fire like this, we had fire engines from a number of stations report to the scene and then the other engines that are not reporting directly will be moving up out of their stations to a closer position incase they are called upon," Whiting added.