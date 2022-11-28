Fire in downtown Vernon parkade destroys three vehicles and damages more

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) has cleared the scene of an early Friday afternoon (Nov 25) vehicle fire at the parkade in downtown Vernon.

At approximately 3:05 p.m., Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) was dispatched to a report of a vehicle fire inside the parkade, located in the 3000-block of 31st Avenue. Smoke from the fire was visible in the surrounding area.

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a vehicle was involved with fire on the third floor of the parkade. Initial crews on scene worked quickly to knock the fire down and extinguish it, and ensure there was no extension to the building. All offices within the building were evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Following an initial investigation, fire crews confirmed that three vehicles have been lost to fire and several others have sustained damaged; however, the total extent of damage remains unknown.

The Parkade has reopened to the public and all levels are available for use. Six stalls remain taped off for the time being and the public is asked to stay out of those marked areas until they are reopened by staff.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious and there are no reports of injury. An investigation will be underway. Vernon Fire Rescue Services and the City of Vernon thank everyone for their patience and understanding.