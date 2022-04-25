Fire in Kelowna City Park

At approximately 10:45pm on the evening of April 24th, Kelowna Fire Dept responded to a report of a minor fire in City Park. On arrival crews located a 20lb propane tank that was venting propane, along with multiple other items on fire, including clothing, bicycle tires and other personnel items. The items are believed to belong to an individual experiencing homelessness. Crews extinguished the fire and called City Bylaw to clean up the site. RCMP are aware of the situation and the fire is suspicious in nature.

Kelowna Fire Dept responded with 1 Engine crew and 4 personnel.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public that campfires are prohibited in the City of Kelowna.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/fire.