Fire in the 1200 block of Mountainview Street, Kelowna

Just before 9:00 am this morning, The Kelowna Fire Department Regional Dispatch Center received reports of a fire in a carport in the 1200 block of Mountainview St.

Kelowna Regional Fire Dispatch updated on route crews that the fire had spread into the roof structure.

Residents and neighbors were using garden hoses to fight the fire upon arrival of the Fire Department.

The first arriving officer reports a single story residential single family home with smoke and flames from the carport and smoke showing from the soffits on 3 sides of the structure.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire in the roof system and carport however the roof system was heavily damaged.

Occupants were able to evacuate safely and there were no injuries to the residents or firefighters.

Fortis Gas and Electric were on scene and disconnected/shut off gas and electricity to the structure.

Residents will be out of home until the structure is deemed safe.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but not suspicious.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 4 engines, 1 rescue truck, 1 safety unit and a command unit. We would like to thank our partners in safety, RCMP, BCAS and Fortis, for responding as well.