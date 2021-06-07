Fire in the Mountains 2021

Press release:

The sound of rustling trees in the wind and the smell of the forest pine, there’s no better time than now to experience the AWE of nature!

The West Kelowna Professional Firefighters Local 4457 and West Kelowna Tim Hortons are teaming up for the 8th annual Fire in the Mountains trip, all in support of Community Recreational Initiatives Society (CRIS), a non-profit organization serving the Okanagan, and its Accessible Wilderness Expeditions program. CRIS has been offering accessible adaptive adventures in the Okanagan for people living with disabilities for 20 years.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend 3 days with your firefighter heros, hiking or paddling in one of BC’s pristine wilderness environments. A past participant’s mother, Debra Miller stated, “These experiences have a much greater impact than just the participant chosen. It changes lives and gives hope for many.”

The Accessible Wilderness Expeditions program strives to create an inclusive environment in the front and back country, free of barriers, where all people have access to and are able to experience the mental health and wellness benefits of outdoor recreation.

Former CRIS Program Coordinator, Eric Rampone shares “These trips have a tremendous impact on a participant’s life but also on the lives of those volunteering. These trips help to improve mental and physical health, while breaking down social and physical barriers and promoting inclusion for all”.

Previous trip destinations include Yoho National Park, Murtle Lake, Desolation Sound, Cathedral Lakes and Levette Lake. The big question is...where to this year?

If you are or you know someone interested in applying for our “Fire in the Mountains” trip, please consider sending us an application by June 14th, including the following:

· Your name, phone number, email address and where you live

· Tell us your story and why you should be selected

· Why do you feel like this is something you would like to be a part of?

· What type of activities would you like to try?

· Where do you dream of going on an adventure?

Please submit your application to: laurae@accesswilderness.ca