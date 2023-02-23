iHeartRadio

Fire in West Kelowna


West Kelowna Fire Department1

A house fire in West Kelowna at the corner of Ogden and Britt Roads this afternoon.

The homeowner says he was charging something on his trailer in the garage.

A half hour or so later..he and his wife smelled smoke and called the fire department.

The garage apparently separate from the house.

Lots of smoke.

