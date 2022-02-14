Fire is believed to be suspicious

A suspicious fire on Harvey Avenue Sunday morning.

At around 7 am, crews received a call from RCMP for black smoke coming from the rear of a structure in the 700 block.

Flames and black smoke were coming from the rear of the structure.

Crews deployed a hose line to the rear of the structure and quickly extinguishing the fire.

Crews then went into the structure to confirm everyone was out.

Four engines, a rescue truck , a command unit, RCMP and BCAS were dispatched to the fire along with 19 fire personal.