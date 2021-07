There's a new wildfire burning 7.8km Northwest of Osoyoos.

The fire is estimated at one hectare in size and is out of control.

Fire Information Officer Shaelee Stearns says there are four personnel on the ground being assisted by three helicopters and airtankers.

Cause at this time is undetermined.

The fire has closed a section of Highway 3. Detour information can be found on DriveBC.