Fire on Chandler St.

At approximately 11 p.m. Jan. 6, 2021, Kelowna Fire Dispatch center received a call for smoke coming from a boarded up abandoned duplex in the 1800 block of Chandler Street.

First arriving crew reported smoke coming from the soffits and from around the boarded-up windows. Crews removed the boards and found fire in a bedroom on the main floor. Crews deployed a hose line and quickly knocked down the fire from the exterior.

Crews then went into the overhaul phase to make sure the fire was completely extinguished. The fire did cause significant damage as it burnt through the floor, compromising the floor joists.

At this time, investigators don’t have a cause for the fire and is suspicious as the house was boarded up.

Three engines, a rescue truck and a command unit were dispatched to the fire along with 15 fire personal.