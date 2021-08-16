Fire on Dilworth Mountain

At approximately 09:30 PM Kelowna Fire Department received a 911 call reporting a Brush fire north of the rail trail on Spall Road.

First arriving units reported a wind driven fire climbing rapidly up the hill towards the Kelowna Memorial city Cemetary.

4 Engines 1 Bush truck a Tender and a Command vehicle along with19 personnel responded to the incident.

The fire was held to approximately 1 acre and was kept from damaging anything in the Cemetary.

Fire conditions are extreme at this time. People are urged to be fire smart and to dispose of cigarettes safely