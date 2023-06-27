Fire Safety for Canada Day

As Canada Day approaches, Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) is urging residents to prioritize fire safety while celebrating this holiday long weekend.

“Canada Day is a time for joy and festivities, but it is crucial to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent fire-related incidents that can dampen the spirit of the occasion,” said Paul Johnson, Fire Prevention Officer, Kelowna Fire Department. “Fireworks, bonfires, and barbecues are common activities throughout Canada during this time, but they also pose potential risks if not handled responsibly.”

KFD asks residents to keep the following in mind when preparing for celebrations:

Fireworks are not allowed in the city without obtaining a fireworks permit from the Kelowna Fire Department. Permits are only issued to firework technicians licensed with Natural Resources Canada and who have adequate liability insurance.

Bonfires/campfires are not allowed in city boundaries at any time.

When using barbecues, do so in a safe location away from flammable objects and structures. Keep children and pets at a safe distance from the barbeque and never leave it unattended while in use.

KFD has approved a fireworks permit for the annual July 1 Canada Day celebration hosted by Festivals Kelowna in Waterfront Park. Taking hot and dry conditions into account, the approval considered many factors, including that the fireworks will be deployed from a barge and the drop zone is over water. In addition, the individuals responsible for the safe deployment of the fireworks are registered with Natural Resources Canada and have met the fireworks shoot requirements in accordance with the Fire and Life Safety Bylaw.

“Fire danger is very real for our community in such a dry season,” added Johnson. “We want to stress that fireworks are strictly prohibited without a permit from the Kelowna Fire Department. We ask the public to not shoot fireworks off in their neighbourhoods. This year marks the twentieth anniversary of the Okanagan Mountain fire, which provides a good reminder that our community is not immune from large fire events. By following these fire safety guidelines, all residents of Kelowna can enjoy a memorable Canada Day celebration while minimizing the risk of fire-related incidents. Remember, it is the collective responsibility of everyone to prioritize safety and protect our community.”