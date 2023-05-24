Fire safety house rolling into a school near you

After a brief hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kelowna Fire Department’s popular Fire Safety House is back on the road today helping to teach fire safety tips to primary students in grades one through three.

A familiar sight to many who grew up in Kelowna, the two-story mini house on wheels—complete with a smoke machine—was constructed by off duty firefighters in the mid-70s. Between 2016 and 2020, the interactive teaching aid has been used to educate over 22,000 primary shool children on the importance of evacuating the home when they hear the smoke alarm, and how to stay low under smoke, check doors for heat prior to opening them, and proceed to their designated family meeting spot outside.

“Our Fire Safety House trailer has been on the road for years,” said Candace Friesen, Fire and Life Safety Educator, Kelowna Fire Department. “We are stopped regularly by parents who share their memories of going through the house when they were young. We are excited to be able to bring the Fire Safety House back this year in person.”

During the pandemic, Kelowna Fire Department shared the Fire Safety House virtually via video. By the end of 2023, Kelowna Fire Department plans to visit every elementary school in Kelowna. The first stop on the 2023 tour is North Glenmore Elementary.

Visit kelowna.ca/fire for fire safety information, including instructions on how to create a family fire evacution plan and to watch the Fire Safety House video.