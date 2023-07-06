Fire safety measures for hot and dry weather conditions

With the risk of wildfire increasing with rising seasonal temperatures, Kelowna Fire Department is reminding residents and visitors that campfires and outdoor wood burning appliances, including wood-fueled fire pits, are not permitted within city limits—including on private property.

In addition to fire bans, the fire department says people also need to be aware of potential wildfire hazards including carelessly discarded cigarettes, hot machinery, and light rays reflecting off glass and mirrors.

“Long stretches of hot weather can create very dry conditions that make fire danger a reality in our community,” said Paul Johnson, Fire Prevention Officer, Kelowna Fire Department. “We all need to do our part to help keep our community safe and to protect our natural environment. This means being extra cautious and thoughtful about fire safety both on your own property and in public spaces.”

Johnson notes that CSA/ULC-certified propane and natural gas campfire appliances and fire tables are permitted in Kelowna on private property, and CSA/ULC-certified propane gas barbecues are allowed on City of Kelowna beaches for cooking food. Charcoal briquette barbecues, food smokers and smoking are banned from all City and regional parks and beaches. Anyone found violating the City’s Parks and Public Spaces Bylaw 10680 risks facing a $100 fine.

With the recent fire on Knox Mountain, Johnson says it’s important that residents and businesses follow the three main steps for emergency preparedness: know the risks, make a plan and get a 72-hour emergency kit. Residents are also reminded to be aware of the difference between an evacuation alert, which means get ready, and an evacuation order, which means leave immediately. He also acknowledges the benefits of the FireSmart program in protecting property and mitigating wildfire risk.

“Even with strong winds pushing the Knox Mountain fire uphill, fire crews were able to contain the fire relatively quickly thanks to fire mitigation techniques such as thinning of trees and removal of low-growing vegetation that can carry fire to taller vegetation. With this lesson fresh in our minds, everyone in the city is strongly encouraged to follow FireSmart principles and make your home as fire safe as possible.”

Anyone who sees smoke or fire in any park should immediately call the Kelowna Fire Department at 911.