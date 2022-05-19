Fire Smart Family Day Returns to West Kelowna

Have fun, meet West Kelowna Fire Rescue staff and firefighters and learn the best ways to be FireSmart all at one free, family event.

Join us at FireSmart Family Day, which returns Saturday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Hall #31, 3651 Old Okanagan Highway.

Free family activities include:

Tips on preparing for and protecting your home from wildfires

Information on Emergency Preparedness and the FireSmart program, including grant funding available for West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation property owners who take eligible actions to make their properties more wildfire resilient

A chance to spray a firehose, check out the engines and equipment on display and meet Sparky the Fire Dog and local firefighters

Refreshments and hotdogs, while supplies last

A live auto-extrication demonstration by firefighters

Learn more about the FireSmart Program including the May 28 event, and the grant program for property owners at westkelownacity.ca/firesmart.

Thanks to the Province of BC for contributions through the Community Resiliency Investment Program.