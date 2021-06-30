Fire West of Peachland Impacting Traffic

Reports of a wildfire west of Peachland is impacting traffic on Highway 97C.

AM 1150's Gary Barnes is on scene.

"This fire is burning just up the hillside, in amongst the trees right off of Highway 97C, right around the Trepanier Road exit. Doesn't appear to be any buildings or structures that might be affected by this."

Barnes says at least one helicopter and a few spotter planes assisting to knock down the fire.

Drive BC is listing the right eastbound lane is closed between Brenda Mine Road and Trepanier Road.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.