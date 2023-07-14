Firefighter dies while battling wildfire near Revelstoke

British Columbia’s worsening wildfire battle has turned deadly in the Interior.

The RCMP has confirmed that a 19-year-old wildfire fighter who was working on the frontlines in Revelstoke died on the job Thursday afternoon.

“The individual was injured while responding to a wildfire,” said a BC Wildfire Service spokesperson in an email to CTV News Friday morning.

The B.C. General Employees' Union had identified the victim as Devyn Gale in a statement late Thursday night, which was confirmed by her brother the following day.

“Yesterday, while working a fire, my sister Devyn was struck by a tree and killed,” wrote Nolan Gale in an Instagram post Friday.

Kind, thoughtful, careful, considerate and hardworking are some of the words he used to describe his sister.

“I’m grateful for everything she’s done for me and others, completely out of kindness with no expectation for reciprocation. She truly didn’t deserve this,” Gale’s brother wrote.